It’s February, the time of year when 80% of people give up on their New Year’s resolutions. This is a sad thought. I imagine the new businesses that won’t be started this year, the investments that won’t be made, and the lives that won’t be transformed because of the resistance to change that resides deep within each of us. Admittedly, it is much easier to write about personal responsibility, courage and freedom than it is to live out those tenets, just as it is easier to write down our resolutions without making the adjustments required to realize them.
Change is hard. It requires the courage to face our inadequacies and accept the risks and discomfort of doing things differently. Unfortunately, change often will not occur until the cost of not changing becomes too great — “better the devil you know than the one you don’t.” The “devil we don’t know” keeps us stagnant, paralyzed and ineffective. It’s the devil I call “fear of loss,” a cognitive bias known as “loss aversion.” It explains why the pain of losing is psychologically twice as powerful as the pleasure of gaining, and unfortunately this bias can significantly impact our decision-making abilities.
Fear of loss is easy to notice when you look for it. Most of us seek to secure the things in life that are important to us: material comforts, land, money, career success, social standing, relationships, beauty, independence, you name it. For me, fear of loss manifests as a fear of rejection by my peers and people I care about. I’m also daunted by the idea of developing the discipline needed for many good endeavors. Just recently, I was sorting through some of my old report cards from grades 1-6 and was struck by the teachers’ comments: “A joy to have in class,” they read, but “I haven’t seen his best effort yet.”
Michael Jordan credited his success in life with his willingness to risk failure: “I’ve failed over and over in life, and that is why I succeed.” We can only imagine the person and basketball player Michael Jordan would have been had he not accepted the risks and developed the discipline required to be one of the greatest basketball players of all-time. Where would we be without the Teslas and the Edisons of the world? Where would we be without the 150,000 men who stormed the beaches at Normandy or the Founding Fathers who pledged to each other their lives, fortunes and sacred honor? Where will the world be without Devin Patton accepting the risk that is his to take in order to valiantly answer the call on his life? Put your own name in there.
Maybe you are someone who lives life to the max, unhindered by the fear of loss. You have evaluated your life and identified the changes you’d like to make. You diligently pursue this ideal version of yourself, unencumbered by fear, and you encourage others to do the same. You are one of the few, and I commend you.
Each month I struggle to write this column, not because I don’t believe in the ideas I share, but because writing is something I’m not naturally gifted at, and it requires intentional effort on my part to sift my thoughts down into something coherent. I could be watching TV, after all, which is much more entertaining and enjoyable than having my work scrutinized by my wife/editor in order that I might deliver something intelligible to the readers of this paper.
My daughter, who’s memorizing the preamble to the Constitution by way of song, walks around the house declaring, “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, ensure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.” It caught my ear one day that it doesn’t say “secure Liberty,” but rather, “secure the Blessings of Liberty” to ourselves and our posterity. What are the blessings of liberty? I propose that the blessings of liberty are not the moments we spend zoned out in front of the TV, or the time spent avoiding a difficult conversation that needs to happen. Men and women have not fought and bled to secure the “blessings of liberty” in order that we might live inhibited lives. The blessings of liberty are those blessings that allow for true freedom: freedom of expression and conscience, freedom to pursue good endeavors, to fail in those pursuits. The freedom to try again. These are the blessings of liberty secured by a Constitution that places vast limits on government’s authority in our lives.
We need to apply similar restrictions to the “devil we don’t know” and reject the tyrannical voice of fear if we are ever to personally enjoy the blessings of liberty.
