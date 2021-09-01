In America today we take for granted the rule of law that protects us as we go about daily life. The idea enshrined in the Declaration of Independence that “all men are created equal” resulted in the formation of a justice system that aims to provide equal protection for all citizens under the law.
It is out of this deep respect for individual rights that the people of our nation have outlawed (and find repulsive) historically ordinary actions such as assault, rape and extortion. While we sometimes deny our personal preferences and entitlement for the sake of others, it’s vital to acknowledge that any suspension of individual liberties should take place only with the consent of the one whose rights are being abdicated. The sacredness of individual human rights is universal and timeless.
Tyranny should not be something we think of only when recalling the major authoritarian governments throughout history and in this present age; the desire for power is something that dwells within us from birth.
The human condition includes a desire to leverage the power we have to gain advantage over others. People who have spent any significant amount of time around small children have certainly observed that they are in a near constant power struggle, either with their own parents or with peers. As children get older, this manifests itself as bullying. One of the main roles we have as parents is to train our children to respect the rights of others so they don’t become bullies, or worse, criminals.
Across the globe, we are currently seeing what happens when equal protection under the law is abandoned. In Afghanistan, an entire generation of Afghanis grew up under the occupation of the U.S. military.
A generation of Afghanis came of age with the rule of law being enforced in their country, and we currently see the resurgence of the small-minded tyrants who call themselves the Taliban taking over. The Taliban impose Shariah law by force, and we recognize this as a blatant and abhorrent violation of universal human rights.
If you asked the Taliban, however, they would undoubtedly claim their exercise of moral authority over their subjects is for the good of the collective.
Doyle Quiggle of smallwarsjournal.com writes: “They (the Taliban) not only redefined the central moral concepts of Afghan honor-shame culture but reframed them, cognitively, so that “ghariat” (or honorable) now means, according to Taliban “news-speak,” a man who is free of that which is disgusting (in Islamic terms, haram) as exclusively defined by Taliban leadership.” The Taliban sees their work as necessary and noble, but those who observe the sacredness of individual liberty find it repulsive.
Unfortunately, we also are seeing neoauthoritarians pop up inside of America, indeed, inside of our own communities.
The coronavirus pandemic has provided ample fodder for citizens seeking to rationalize their tyrannical urges — they’ve got the backing of “public health” in their favor. These self-righteous people sincerely believe that relinquishing personal freedom during times of crisis is not only noble, but a duty to all citizens. They have been relentless in bullying anybody who disagrees with their perspective. This is a dangerous precedent and lacks an obvious limiting principle. If we can claim it is “good” to violate the rights of individuals in order to protect the public, then any violation of rights for any length of time can be justified under the right circumstances.
British novelist C.S. Lewis wrote: “Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victim may be the most oppressive. It may be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron’s cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated, but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.”
The violation of inalienable human rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness is never warranted, even for the sake of the collective. Anyone, bureaucrat or not, who attempts to bully you into giving up your individual liberties protected under the law (the right to decline medical treatment, the right to move freely within a state, the right to freedom of conscience and religion) for “the good of the collective” is exposing their blatant disregard for the sacredness of individual liberties. Are these people really so self-righteous and condescending as to think people must be coerced into doing something “for their own good” because they are too stupid to do it of their own free will?
If we are endowed with certain inalienable rights, that is final. Any deviation from that acknowledgment is not “progress,” it is a regression into the past, toward the time when there were no individual rights, and no equality under the law. If our rights are inalienable there can be no justification for a government, whose powers are derived from the consent of the governed, to violate those rights. Not even during a pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.