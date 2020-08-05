At one point in time, the United States of America was known as a hub for innovative and free thought. Innovative, in the sense that free-market capitalism strongly incentivized the exploration of new ideas, and free, in the sense that men and women across social classes were able to engage in civil discourse through the sharing of well-articulated, coherent ideas.
In some circles today, you might hear an occasional negative remark pertaining to the socialist-facist-dictatorship (nobody seems to be sure) that is North Korea, where censorship and totalitarian control over citizens demonstrate the regime’s anti-Western ideals, but otherwise our discussion relating to preserving freedom of speech seems to be, well, muted.
Increasingly we are seeing evidence that the progressive left’s attempts to limit diversity of thought within our beloved nation are proving successful. Recently, they opened our eyes to the notion that “speech is violence.” This diatribe was soon followed by the conflicting message that “silence is violence.” In America today it’s simply not enough to be a hard-working, kind person. You must toe the line and conform to all of the progressive left’s messaging, lest you be accused of violence.
Ironically, the very people that just a decade or two ago were encouraging us to be “open-minded” and enlightened to the beauty of diversity are now the ones working to silence dissenting voices. In 2017, we saw protests at campuses like Middlebury College and UC Berkeley where students and community members rallied around the message that “speech is violence” and successfully drove out scheduled speakers Charles Murray and Milo Yiannopoulos, respectively.
In Berkley, the protesters, committing actual acts of violence, caused more than 100,000 worth of damage and left several people injured, all for the purpose of sharing their message that hatred will not be tolerated on their campus.
More recently, in light of the killing of George Floyd and the resurgence of Black Lives Matter protests and riots, the messaging from the progressive left has morphed into one of “silence is violence.” To most normal working-class Americans this seems nonsensical, but what the left needs people to believe is that it’s not enough to simply be a kind, honest and valuable member of your community. If you aren’t actively decrying white privilege, systemic racism and conservativism, you are committing violence against the “black community.”
We saw some of our own community members demonstrate in support of this cause in front of the Wallowa County Courthouse on June 5. Additionally, as the Chieftain reported, numerous threats of violence were made online toward these protesters in the days leading up to the event, perfectly showcasing the hostility and petulance of our “enlightened,” 21st century American culture.
So, what are we to do when differing opinions are considered hate speech, or worse, racial violence? What can we do when, instead of embracing diversity of thought and the protection of our right to freedom of expression, our culture has become monochromatic and exclusive to the creative and free minds we once embraced?
It hardly seems that the “go along to get along” method has been very successful in limiting conflict between racial and political groups and it certainly has not helped preserve the principles of liberty we hold dear. What if instead we had the courage to seek out discussion with a neighbor or friend whom we knew would challenge our own views, and in turn we might be able to gently challenge theirs?
What if, instead of uniting around the political messages deployed to silence opposing thought, we were able to unite around shared values like those described in our nation’s founding documents and those that Wallowa County residents hold dear?
Aristotle once said, “It is the mark of an educated mind to be able to entertain a thought without accepting it.” When we stand by and allow our elected representatives, Supreme Court justices, the media, and even our own neighbors or family members to silence discourse and drown out our voices with their bullying tactics, we relinquish one of our most cherished God-given rights.
Perhaps it’s time to challenge our counterparts to truly listen and likewise accept our own responsibility to listen to what others have to say, seeking to fully understand their perspective instead of simply writing their ideas off based on our own preconceived notions.
