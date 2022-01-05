The beginning of each new year brings with it feelings of excitement and hope; even in the midst of the ongoing pandemic, a CBS News poll found that 71% of Americans say they personally feel “mostly hopeful” as they look ahead toward 2022. Along with feelings of anticipation come the customary (and often perfunctory) New Year’s resolutions that are meant to propel us toward a better, more meaningful life. Often times these resolutions are small and not monumentally life-changing, but the concept of resolving one’s self to change is quite profound on its own. I commend each person who is courageous enough to recognize the need for change in his or her own life, and my hope is that this month’s column will embolden each reader to pursue his or her ideal.
My own struggle with change reaches back far into my childhood. Growing up in a large, relatively conservative farming and ranching family in Wallowa County, I was immersed in a strong culture of spoken and unspoken beliefs relating to just about every facet of life. “That’s just the way we do things here,” is a common refrain and a theme found in many country songs like John Denver’s “Thank God I’m a Country Boy.” After graduation, I studied AgriBusiness at the University of Idaho and then moved to the Midwest to work as an agricultural commodities derivatives broker. Admittedly, the closest thing I’ve experienced to culture shock (outside of marriage) was trying to navigate I-25 and find parking in downtown Denver.
While it’s true I spent my formative years (and much of my adult life) in a relatively homogenous community, it would be a mistake to say my thoughts and beliefs have always reflected the values of the culture in which I have found myself. I’ve always been a bit of an unconventional thinker, and as a young boy I caught flak from my peers for sharing thoughts that were different from those of the group. In fact, one of the main reasons for writing this column is to encourage others to break the mold and develop their own perspectives relating to partisan dogma, culture, and the narrative of the mainstream media. I believe the most sacred liberty we hold as Americans is the ability to think freely, and it’s always a bit ironic to me when critics prove my point by labeling me as another partisan hack because I call out the fact that partisanship, tribalism, and identity politics are some of the greatest threats to liberty.
What I have discovered is that it is incredibly difficult to hold a nuanced view of the world. It’s much easier to label and sort things in an attempt to render further thought no longer necessary. It’s more comfortable to conform to cultural and political norms. The process of labeling and sorting is useful in daily life because it allows us to spend less time arduously analyzing the information pertinent to our lives, but this tendency also leaves us susceptible to developing deeply entrenched beliefs, habits, and a rigid culture that seeks only to perpetuate its own survival.
It’s easy to observe the far-reaching and harmful effects of deeply entrenched dogma and to call for a mass overhaul of our country’s value system. It may be a worthy endeavor to change how we (whoever “we” is) think. Calling for change of our own personal belief system, however, is much less appealing. George Bernard Shaw, Irish playwright and winner of both an Academy Award and the Nobel Prize in Literature, aptly wrote that “those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything.” When we think of New Year’s resolutions and the desire for personal change, we have to confront the reality that we must first change our own mind about certain beliefs. In order to learn, we must first stop believing we already know everything. In order to grow, we have to stop believing life is best where we’re at presently. Facing the harsh truth that we are not measuring up to our ideal can be excruciatingly painful and humiliating, but it is undoubtedly worthwhile.
Personal change is uncomfortable, but ultimately we must open ourselves up to these growing pains if we desire to ever be of benefit to the world. Only after we set our own minds on changing ourselves for good can we earnestly call others to change, otherwise the message gets lost in our hypocrisy.
If change feels impossible, take heart knowing that even some of the staunchest political commentators change their minds. Visit Ben Shapiro’s website to see his list of previously published articles that he now renounces. Watch Ana Kasparian’s admission that she was wrong about the Kyle Rittenhouse case on The Young Turks’ YouTube channel. Ask people you respect what things they’ve changed their minds about. You will probably find that the most compassionate, understanding people are folks who have changed their minds about a few things during their lives, and when you catch a vision of the kinder, wiser human you could become, you might be persuaded to take the harder road in pursuit of your ideal you.
