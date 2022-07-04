Oregon has been in the national media a lot recently, for the wrong reasons. David Leonhardt from The New York Times recently chronicled Portland’s dysfunction: “Just 8% of residents think their city is on the right track…[Portland] has seen a rise in homelessness and violent crime.”
When discussing the Willamette Valley’s struggle with homelessness, Angela Hart from The Los Angeles Times writes, “[Homeless] encampments have emerged as a haven of heroin and fentanyl use.”
One homeless man interviewed by Hart warned, “A lot of people out here are criminals … stolen cars get dropped on this road constantly. There have been dead bodies.”
Jarring national reports consistently portray the Willamette Valley as a flytrap for addiction and violent crime.
Surprisingly, in the sea of discussions surrounding Oregon’s condition of despair, few seem to identify systemic dismantling of Oregon’s justice institutions as the root cause. Global data indicates that criminal law enforcement is the chief factor in deterring various forms of violence against vulnerable groups.
For the past eight years, I have been working with foreign governments to combat gender-based violence and human trafficking in Africa. Before that, I served as a child abuse prosecutor in Oregon. My work has left me with a strong sense of the government’s responsibility to protect citizens from violence and the fundamental role of law enforcement to that effect. When governments do not protect their citizens from violence and pilfering, every part of civil life decays — civil rights, schools, natural resources, the economy and public health. Protection from crime is not a politically partisan concept; it is a fundamental expectation of good governance.
Recently, Oregonians have been misled by anti-law enforcement groups, peddling dysfunctional policies, such as defunding police, decriminalizing anti-social behavior, limiting law enforcement official’s ability to detect and intervene in criminal behavior, and undermining incarceration as a staple deterrent. From the beginning, the movement lacked supporting data, discarded victim’s rights, and ignored practical reality. The lesson learned from this tragic social experiment is that the absence of law enforcement corrodes the foundation of governance, leading to violent chaos and economic ruin. Sadly, the people of Willamette Valley are saddled with the consequences.
The premise for torpedoing criminal justice institutions was, in large part, a reaction to police abuse of power (in Minnesota and across the country). However, a bad solution can be worse than none at all. When a teacher sexually assaults a student, should we defund schools? When a doctor commits malpractice, should we defund the hospital?
Efforts to paralyze law enforcement because of incidences of abuse of power are counterproductive and harmful to everyone — none more so than minorities or marginalized groups. The remedy for police abuse of power is criminal and civil accountability.
Working in East and West Africa, I have seen firsthand what an absence of well-funded, well-trained police and prosecutors looks like — the poor struggle to survive in the shadow of pervasive and relentless violence. We are blessed to live in Wallowa County for its beauty, but also because of the strong expectation of safety. There are lessons to be learned from the grave results of anti-law enforcement policies in the Willamette Valley.
We also shouldn’t be surprised to find the proponents who started the mess in Portland fleeing East for their own safety. Oregonians ought to have high expectations of professionalism for law enforcement officials — they should be held accountable for corruption or abuse of power. But, we should also be glad to fund and support the overwhelming majority of people in these institutions who are fair and honest and have dedicated themselves to our safety and civility. Without enforcement, laws are just words on paper, gums with no teeth.
