Rick Meis

Rick Meis

I was intrigued by the column Mark Webb wrote recently about collaboration. He makes common mistakes in his less-than-accurate description of what a collaborative should be if they are going to be done inclusively and effectively.

If Mr. Webb believes what he stated in his opinion piece, he would understand that when it comes to public lands management, a collaborative would be unnecessary.

---

Rick Meis, of Halfway, is a retired business owner who has been actively involved in wild land and wildlife issues in the Northern Rockies since the 1970s.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.