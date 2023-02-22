Editor's Note

Currently the news is full of articles discussing efforts to do something about the shortage of affordable rental housing. I doubt if I can add anything analytical to this discussion, but perhaps I can add some perspective from having lived 76 years with these issues.

In 1952, my parents, Ray and Azalea Hockett, built a small three-bedroom house for our longtime hired man, Mervin Horner and his family (Mervin paid no rent; it was part of his salary). Even in those days after World War II, housing was tight in the economically expanding county and the valley was not yet a recreation destination, as it is today. Other extra housing that was added along our road included the Lockes to the north of us who built a second house next to the hill which allowed their adult children to live in the old main house. Our neighbors the Waters, to the south of us, put in a mobile home to accompany the main house so the parents and children could all live on the place. Mid-20th century the Hatch family built some apartments down below the Joseph high school and rented them out. These are a few examples of how housing was easily expanded in the county in that era.

Roger Hockett grew up in Wallowa County and is retired in Newcastle, Washington. He is a veteran and spent his life designing, crafting and manufacturing furniture.

