Ignorance is the absence of knowledge (sometimes willfully) but not the lack of intelligence.

One can be very intelligent and also very ignorant of many areas of knowledge. Knowledge is the accumulation of information surrounding a subject (sometimes it is confusing). And wisdom is what we chose to do with that knowledge for admirable purposes.

Roger Hockett grew up in Wallowa County and is retired in Newcastle, Washington. He is a veteran and spent his life designing, crafting and manufacturing furniture.

