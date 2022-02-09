We are heading into an election year, and I have already seen letters appearing in the paper. In 2020, there were lots of sharp words written, often containing information that wasn’t true to fact, resulting in anger from those of the opposite party. What has happened to our public discourse? Why do we throw insults and slander back and forth? Worse, why do we spout stories as truth, when we have no clear idea that they are fact? Why have we lost the ability to have a civil debate or present a solution to issues instead of just badgering the competition?
I believe (my opinion!) that part of it is repeatedly hearing the same rhetoric on social media, and thinking that it’s smart to repeat it. That includes Facebook, newspapers, TV commentators or any others out there. That material should either be spoken of as fact or opinion. A news channel should focus on fact. Talk shows should be taken with a grain of salt and the material investigated before we repeat anything as fact. Unfortunately, some of the fact checkers online are not very reliable, either. It takes a discerning eye to unravel the truth, which leads me to the second reason.
People have lost the ability to debate or discuss with logic. I wonder how long it’s been since either was taught in our public schools. If you can’t think logically, you can’t present a case that will convince someone to think your way. Debate teams should be required in high school, and logic should be taught before teens have hormones disrupt their brainwaves. Children should not be fed propaganda, but should be taught to think and examine facts, coming to their own conclusions.
If your real goal is to gather more proponents for your particular issue, I would suggest a few things.
Foremost is to present true facts. If you don’t know if something is a fact, then lay it aside. It takes a lot of investigative work to research an issue and really know it. Some issues are very complicated and won’t be solved as easily as we may think. We must be educated on the issues that appear on a ballot! Filling in a dot on your ballot should be based on your educated decision, not simply the party who it is affiliated with.
Second, present solutions to what you perceive is a wrong policy or direction, instead of running down another point of view.
Third, agree with issues that seem to be working, even though those issues may belong to another person or party. Why not? Is not the goal to better our America?
Fourth, speak softly and respectfully. Your objective should not be to anger the other person or put them on the defensive, for then you have defeated your purpose of convincing them you’re right.
And last, be ready to rebuke those on your own side who insist on fomenting more distrust, anger and hate by salacious remarks.
Our Founding Fathers found ways to come together, even though there were many heated debates, and came up with a document that has never been equaled, the very document that lets us have these conversations almost 250 years later. I’m pretty sure they had a good foundation in logic.
Please think before you put something to pen and paper, and remember that a spoken word cannot be taken back into your mouth. Keep it closed if you’re not sure it’s an accurate and polite response!
