I’m a farmer, and like every farmer before me, I keep an eye on the weather. Especially here in Oregon’s Congressional 2nd Congressional District, we watch for rain. The unprecedented drought we are in is the worst in 1,200 years. It is bad for farmers and ranchers. It is bad for everybody.

Water is life. The impact that years of drought are having on agriculture, on our forests, and on our wildfire-vulnerable towns and cities, cannot be overstated. Yet they are not being addressed by our current member of Congress.

Joe Yetter is a retired Army colonel, physician and teacher who currently runs a small farm in Azalea with his wife, Lee. He is the Democratic candidate for Congressional District 2.

