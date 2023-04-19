I have lived in Wallowa County for around 10 years now and lately, I have been bombarded with adverts for the “Greater Idaho” movement.
Being curious, I decided to do a little digging. The results shocked me and were so bad I made a YouTube video about it.
Suffice it to say, these “join Idaho” persons are NOT all they are cracked up to be. Using the power of the internet I was able to “transport” my house to Twin Falls, Idaho. My house value went from $610,000 down to less than $300,000!
Now people are quick to state, “but your property taxes will go down!” No, they won’t! And here’s why. Around 80% of this county’s budget comes from Salem. In order to continue funding our schools at the same levels we will need to more than triple our property taxes, in addition to cutting staff and forcing kids to learn with far fewer staff available. Not only that but consider that when you retire, your house is your largest asset going into your golden years. Which would you rather retire on? I’d rather take $610,000 over $300,000 any day! And imagine trying to get a home equity line of credit when your house is only worth half as much!
One of the major sticking points that the “Greater Idaho” folks almost never mention is sales tax! Do you want to pay the statewide 6% and the local tax of 3% on top of all the other taxes we pay here in Oregon? Those $250,000 tractors you buy now come with an added 9% tax. That truck you now drive now costs an extra 9%. That’s why Idahoans and Washingtonians scream bloody murder when they have to pay $1,000 or more to put tabs on their vehicles (they collect the sales tax when you put your tabs on your car) whereas we here in Oregon pay a fraction of that amount.
Other points to consider:
• A lower standard of living. In Oregon we have a budget of $67.8 billion for 2022 versus Idaho’s budget of $13.2 billion for 2022. Do you think Idaho will support Eastern Oregon for lost timber revenues the same way Portland has? Will Idaho want to give us any money at all? Portland, Salem and Eugene have a 150-year plus history of supporting Wallowa County while Boise has none. Boise has a population of roughly 180,000 while the Portland metropolis has over 2.2 million. In addition, Portlanders make more per person. The average per-capita income of Portland is $78,476 versus Boise’s per-capita income of $68,373. In addition, local schools receive extra funding from the Portland metro region so that schools statewide receive “equal” treatment. That’s why Portland pays 55% of the taxes but receives only 45% of the state’s benefits, a fact which is not lost on Portlanders.
• Changed maps. Have you noticed the maps which you have received from the “Greater Idaho” folks have changed? It seems they no longer want much of Southern Oregon in their paradise! The last mailer I got left off the following counties: Douglas, Coos, Curry, Josephine, Jackson and half of Deschutes and Wasco counties. That, despite the fact that these counties generally support their movement. I guess they have served their purpose and are no longer wanted in “Greater Idaho.” Now these people will want us to believe that Spokane will come to the rescue. How, when over 60% of Spokane’s money comes from Olympia!
• It’s a waste of time. Oregon’s Legislature will never agree to this exercise in futility, unless perhaps if Idaho gives Oregon Boise and Sun Valley in exchange. This whole mess is a drain on taxpayers who have to fund the special election even though everyone knows this will come to naught. The only people who will gain from this are Boise Republicans, who are watching Boise slowly turn liberal, and they want to preserve their jobs. And Portland megacorporations who will no longer have to pay added taxes to fund Wallowa County schools! I have a better idea for the Boise Republicans: How about you reform your own party instead, and make it more attractive to moderates, instead of messing in Oregon’s backyard?
For this, and a host of other reasons, I urge Wallowa County residents to be the first to vote “no” on Greater Idaho and work instead on actually doing positive things to make this community shine as it always has in the past!
