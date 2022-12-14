Editor's Note

Reflecting on the subject of guns, I have been trying to determine in my mind when the nature of owning one changed from a tool for hunting to a symbol of angry, resentful manhood.

My earliest memory of a gun was walking with my father and brothers through the stubble in the grain field behind the barn and flushing up the china pheasants so Dad could shoot a couple for Sunday dinner. As a teenager I owned several guns and we were careful in handling the guns and always checked the chamber and magazine when first picking up the gun to ensure it wasn’t loaded.

Roger Hockett grew up in Wallowa County and is retired in Newcastle, Washington. He is a veteran and spent his life designing, crafting and manufacturing furniture.

