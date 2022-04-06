The last 13 months in Wallowa County have been particularly difficult with the amount of loss we have suffered through completed suicides. The common denominators in all of the cases were pain or stress — physical, mental or emotional. The longing to just stop hurting.
However, suicide affects everyone who ever knew the person and who loved and cherished that person. The ones closest suffer the most pain and the most damage. That emptiness, that hole, that gap, is the space that’s so hard to reconcile. It’s sitting in the unknown with no answers. Suicide can touch anyone, anywhere and at any time. But, it is not inevitable. There is hope. By starting the conversation, providing support and directing help to those who need it, together we can prevent suicides and save lives.
This is where Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness comes in. Our organization has dedicated the year of 2022 to suicide prevention and awareness. We are now providing several groups and education opportunities, open to the public, to learn more about the warning signs of suicide, how to prevent it and to get support if you are experiencing grief. Evidence shows that talking about suicide and following up with loved ones are just some of the actions we can all take to help others. (Please see the schedule with this column.)
For a couple of years now, we have also been working with local law enforcement and first responders in crisis situations in order to prevent unnecessary arrests and costly ER visits, and are one of the state providers for Crisis Intervention Certifications.
We also have a 24/7 crisis line that can be reached at 541-398-1175.
In addition to the suicide-prevention and education activities, we are also here to provide anyone with confidential, love-filled care, with empathy and understanding. We are able to provide same-day service to anyone who needs it, seamless access to services regardless of socioeconomic or health insurance status and individualized treatment plans for individuals and families.
Together as a community, we can help destigmatize the challenges everyone of us suffers but often are too ashamed or embarrassed to seek help. We can help to normalize the human condition in one of the most complex times this world has ever seen. And, we can bring some light into a dark place. Together, we can prevent suicide.
Please call us 541-426-4524 to sign up today.
———
Chantay Jett is the executive director for the Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, and Tosca Rawls is the organization’s public relations and development director.
