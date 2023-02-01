Editor's Note

One day in the 1950s, while riding my horse as a teenager on The Divide rounding up cattle, I approached one of our ponds at the head of Bear Gulch. Unexpectedly an ancient species, an adult cougar, loped up over the pond lip, looked at me, proceeded to take a good long drink and then loped away without looking at me again.

In the city where I now live, residents are enthralled by the presence of wild animals in our midst. We have had a mama black bear with two cubs in tow in our backyards. We have serenades from a coyote pack every evening in the summer, a family of three bobcats walking on our fences, beavers damming up nearby creeks, grazing deer, roosting eagles, wild rabbits, raccoons and a profusion of songbirds.

Roger Hockett grew up in Wallowa County and is retired in Newcastle, Washington. He is a veteran and spent his life designing, crafting and manufacturing furniture.

