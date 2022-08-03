Medicare for All remains on the congressional docket. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, recently reintroduced his bid for a single-payer system, claiming it would guarantee all Americans health coverage while lowering costs and saving lives.

That’s a compelling sales pitch. However, the reality is that Medicare for All would outlaw private health insurance and force millions of Americans onto a single government-run plan. And contrary to what its proponents might suggest, Medicare for All would lead to worse care for patients at higher cost.

Janet Trautwein is chief executive officer of the National Association of Health Underwriters.

