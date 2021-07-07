In the 2019 legislative year, there were 236 Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives, four of whom were from Oregon. Out of those 236, though, the Oregonians were nearly indistinguishable from the rest of the Democratic block.
Reps. Suzanne Bonamici, Earl Blumenauer, and Peter DeFazio all recorded nearly perfect party-line records; CQ Press reported their party unity scores as 99 out of 100; Rep. Kurt Schrader came in at 93. Comparatively, on the other side of the aisle, then-Rep. Greg Walden had a far lower party-unity score of just 81.
On the whole, these scores go to show that Oregonians have lacked an independent voice in D.C. Sure, Oregon’s Democratic representatives have spoken out against their party from time to time and, though less frequently, even voted against their ideological colleagues; but, from a voting record perspective, there’s nothing distinctive about the state’s congressional delegates — especially on the Democratic side.
In defense of Oregon’s Democratic delegates, they’re just following a much larger trend. The average party unity score in 2019 for House Democrats was 97.6 — up from 75.8 in 1983.
Oregonians have a chance to elect a voice, rather than an echo, in their sixth congressional district.
Now more than ever, independent voices in the House have a chance to sway the conversation by virtue of the fact that neither party has a controlling presence in the chamber. Right now, there’s 219 Democrats, 212 Republicans and four vacancies.
Electing independent representatives in a handful of districts would upend politics as usual by forcing both parties to cater to this party-free caucus.
Of course, the odds of state legislators drawing an independent district are low. It’s in the interest of both parties to draw “safe” seats. These are seats with such skewed party registration differentials that it’s a Sisyphean act for someone from the other side to run a credible campaign.
These sorts of seats save both parties money because the general elections are so uncompetitive. They also reinforce the faulty idea that we’re stuck with two options when it comes to our elected officials and, therefore, entrench the dominance of the two parties.
So as legislators start to redistrict, Democrats will push for a map that has five safe, blue seats and that offers the Republicans one safe, red seat; Republicans will push for a four-two map. Neither will advocate for a purple district.
That’s why the rest of us, the voters of Oregon, must do so.
A competitive district in Oregon will give at least some Oregonians a meaningful choice every election cycle. The two parties will have to put forth their best candidates, and third party or nonaffiliated candidates may even have a chance at running competitive races. This district can become an example of the sort of democratic competition that voters have long been denied due to closed primaries, gerrymandered districts and undue influence afforded to ideologically exclusive parties.
If just a few other states take this brave approach of thwarting party efforts to draw safe seats, then we could see the emergence of U.S. Representatives capable of offering their voice and not merely an echo of the party line.
Our democracy is not broken; it’s fixed. The rules, the game board and the players are tilted to two sides.
Let’s create space for an independent voice in Oregon again; someone who can truthfully share these same lines from Sen. Wayne Morse: “I will exercise an independence of judgment based on the evidence of each issue. I will weigh the views of my constituents and party, but cast my vote free of political pressure and unmoved by threats of loss of political support.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.