Representative Cliff Bentz recently put out his newsletter explaining his votes on recent legislation including his votes on gun violence legislation. He also offered his recommendations for solving America’s gun problems. Following are his recommendations and questions that I have regarding them.
Prosecute individuals who lie on background checks.
Questions: Would this be done before or after the buyer uses the gun to commit a crime? Would it be a preventive measure or a punitive after-the-fact activity?
Prosecute those who engage in straw firearm purchases.
Questions: Would this be done before or after the gun is used to commit a crime? Is this a preventive measure or punitive measure after a crime has been committed and the criminal is apprehended?
Require more detailed comprehensive background checks.
Questions: Who would monitor the background checks? Who would make the decision about the background checks and sales? Who would be liable for improperly approved background checks and sales? Have you previously been opposed to background checks?
Enhance the capabilities of law enforcement agencies gathering background information.
Questions: How would this be done? Would law enforcement be tasked to approve or disapprove all gun purchases? Would these enhancements involve law enforcement responsibility before or after a crime has been committed?
Crackdown on the selling of “personal” firearms when they are not really personal firearms.
Questions: Would this prohibit selling “personal” guns at gun shows? Would you also prevent private individuals selling their guns in private transactions? What about guns given as door prizes at NRA banquets?
Address the root cause of gun violence.
Questions: Who would identify and legislate the cause of gun violence? How many cases of gun violence are not connected to guns? Who is responsible for influencing Americans to think they need guns?
Harden the nation’s schools.
Questions: Specifically, how would you “harden schools”? Arm teachers? Surround schools with rock walls? Locked gates? Towers and gun turrets?
More resource officers and mental health counselors.
Questions: How many resource officers would you recommend and what would be the cost? Who would pay for them? How would you overcome your party’s objections to funding mental health services? Who would be served by mental health professionals? People in the school environment or potential criminals with guns?
Train school administrators to keep schools safe.
Questions: Children and adults are being killed by people with guns in grocery stores, rock concerts, shopping malls and on the streets and in homes. Do not our elected representatives of the United States bear responsibility for the safety of the citizens? Do our elected representatives need training to keep the country safe?
