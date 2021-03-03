“These are the times that try men’s souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly: it is dearness only that gives everything its value. Heaven knows how to put a proper price upon its goods; and it would be strange indeed if so celestial an article as freedom should not be highly rated.” — Thomas Paine
This belief, the love of this country and his love for its citizens, I believe were some of the driving forces behind Rush Hudson Limbaugh’s ethos for showing up every day for 30 years to educate the American people. He sacrificed everything to protect, serve and preserve the way of life set forth by our great Founders and the Founding Fathers.
Even in the last moments of his life, when he could have been pursuing his own personal goals or “bucket list,” Rush focused like a laser in fighting for the everyday American and our sacred rights and beliefs.
Background
My background was from a single-parent household run by a mother that worked split shifts as a waitress to support three kids in the hellhole now known as the California Bay Area. I grew up in the ‘60s with the values of sex, drugs and rock-and-roll. This, of course, led to a deep-seated need to expect and feel entitled to all the handouts that Lyndon Baines Johnson and the Great Society welfare programs had to offer.
I later, not being able to afford college, volunteered for the U.S. Air Force. This taught me respect and responsibility and supplied me an education as a medical tech, specializing in microbiology. This gave me the ability to survive but I still remained a self-absorbed, self-righteous, Californicating liberal Democrat.
I pursued a career in the pharmaceutical engineering field, worked for notable biotech companies, I was the first woman brewmaster in the state of Montana. In 1993 at one of the breweries, the owner listened to the Rush Limbaugh show every day. I was offended. Rush talked about “femi-nazis” and degraded all the beliefs I had been indoctrinated with.
I then met a man that changed my beliefs, values and life. This was my late husband, George Ballard. He taught me what was truly important and a different way to interact with the rest of humanity. He taught me to care about and respect the rights and dignity of others selflessly. We started our own Brewery, Rock’N M Brewing.
We then moved to the most beautiful place in America, Wallowa County, Oregon, and I took a job in sales and later as an out-of-area microbiologist. That caused me to spend a lot of time listening to talk radio.
While on the road and after on my own working out of state, my days always started with tuning in Rush Limbaugh. He was my remote friend and actually seemed to care about my well-being. He taught me the value of limited government, self-reliance and the benefit of the capitalist system. He taught me that the hard work I was taught in the military would benefit me more than expecting others to maintain my life.
Rush has been a constant companion that I would schedule every day around. I devoured every word I heard and employed all his principles in my everyday life. I adopted his philosophies and drew my strength for defending my beliefs and conservative principles, using his strength and wisdom as my backbone.
Conclusion
For the past 20 years and more, the two people that have had the greatest influence on my life were my husband, George Ballard, and Rush Limbaugh. They provided the strength that sustained me. In the spring of 2019, the Lord called my beloved husband home after a four-year battle with cancer. I still had Rush as my daily friend that I could listen to and feel that he was talking to me.
Then I learned that my beloved favorite MahaRushie had passed. My heart broke again, almost seeming entirely. I found it almost impossible to function and still weep uncontrollably today. I sit here and feel lonely without my husband, betrayed by a Democratic Party I once believed in now controlled by worthless pieces of human debris that illegally stole the election from Donald John Trump, and now I was left alone by the greatest teacher in my entire life — Rush Hudson Limbaugh.
As I say the Lord’s Prayer and pray for The Lord to welcome Rush into the glorious kingdom of Heaven, I draw my strength to survive and continue on, with the promise to carry on the work of selflessly helping others and drawing satisfaction from the knowledge of helping them to achieve their goals, by teaching them to be self-sufficient. I know Rush and George are looking down and congratulating each other for saving my lost soul and inspiring another disciple of Jesus Christ. Thank you, God. Praise Jesus.
