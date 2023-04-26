Jon Larson 2023

Hardly a week goes by that I don’t read about another tragic shooting. Often the perpetrators target family, love interests, co-workers or gang rivals. Some killers are racially or religiously motivated, and some are simply random attacks. It is especially demented when children are targeted by these shooters.

Why are Americans so prone to violence, one asks? There seems to be no single answer, though untreated mental health problems and easy access to guns are certainly major factors. As a society, we need to be more proactive in developing solutions to the problem of gun violence in America. Praying certainly hasn’t helped. Ironically, mass shootings have been good for both firearm and teddy bear manufacturers.

Jon Larson is a native Oregonian and retired firefighter living in Enterprise.

