State economists sounded the alarm recently about a slight but sudden decline in Oregon’s population, warning of a potential drag on an economy that has benefited from steady in-migration for more than three decades.

For business leaders in Portland and budget watchers in Salem, this decline was another warning signal that Oregon should get its economic act together or prepare for tougher times ahead. But, for Oregonians generally, the idea of slower population growth is hardly a cause for concern. For many, in fact, it may represent a much-needed pause in a rate of growth they see as both unsettling and unsustainable.

Tim Nesbitt, a former union leader in Oregon, served as an adviser to Govs. Ted Kulongoski and John Kitzhaber and later helped to design Measure 98 in 2016, which provided extra, targeted funding for Oregon’s high schools. This is one of a series of commentaries that he regularly produces for the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center. This piece appeared on the Oregon Capital Chronicle website.

