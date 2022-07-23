Roger Hockett

In 1862, American songwriter Stephen Foster wrote “Beautiful Dreamer,” the first two lines are: ”Beautiful dreamer, wake unto me, Starlight and dewdrops are waiting for thee; Sounds of the rude world, heard in the day, Lull’d by the moonlight have all passed away!”

Sounds of the rude world? In 1862? How utterly shocked Foster would be to hear the sounds of the 21st century. We are way beyond rude in 2022. Recently I biked over a small bridge at Mercer Slough (near Seattle), an abundant, beautiful clean wetland sparkling with florescent green water plants. As I paused on the arched bridge to take in the beauty of the slough, the angry, deafening roar of the freeway behind me made me think about the stress of modern living compared to the pastoral rural life of 18th century North America.

Roger Hockett grew up in Wallowa County and is retired in Newcastle, Wasington. He is a Navy veteran, a graduate of both the university of Oregon and Oregon State University, and spent a life designing and manufacturing commercial furniture.

