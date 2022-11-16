Editor's Note

I have a split personality. My body lives in Newcastle near Seattle but my mind often lives in the 1950s and 1960s on Prairie Creek during haying season, or feeding the cows at 5:30 a.m. in 5-degree darkness; or out on The Divide rounding up the cattle for Labor Day, or in the Upper Imnaha that summer for the Forest Service.

In Newcastle, I’m physically engulfed by a dynamic multicultural existence of affluent post-college educated citizens and yet I am mentally separated from them. The physical outdoor existence of ranching and farming is unknown to people who attended large suburban schools, spent time mostly inside, never got dirty and cold working outside and go to a gym for exercise.

Roger Hockett grew up in Wallowa County and is retired in Newcastle, Washington. He is a veteran and spent his life designing, crafting and manufacturing furniture.

