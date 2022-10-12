Editor's Note

Scientists now believe that our ancestors made stone-cutting tools at least 2 million years ago. It is still a wonder how the Great Pyramids were built 4,500 years ago given the size and weight of the limestone blocks, some weighing 70 tons.

Of course, humans are not the only tool users, many animals also use tools, but humans are particularly adept at it. Currently the greatest tool ever developed is the James Webb Telescope allowing us to look back in time (to just 100 million years after the Big Bang) and view thousands of unknown galaxies. I have spent my life as a woodworker using tools and got my start working with my hands on a farm and ranch near Prairie Creek.

Roger Hockett grew up in Wallowa County and is retired in Newcastle, Washington. He is a veteran and spent his life designing, crafting and manufacturing furniture.

