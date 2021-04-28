Newsflash! Due to a worldwide kill-off of coffee plants and demand from the public for a replacement, a synthetic coffee is now on the market. Although studies to date have concluded the synthetic coffee is safe, the public is encouraged to report adverse reactions. A multidisciplinary team of experts will determine if reported adverse reactions involve causation, or were merely associations.
The newsflash is fiction. But it serves as an analogy for understanding the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (cdc.gov/vaccinesafety/pdf/vaers_factsheet1.pdf) where 3,486 deaths among people who received a COVID vaccine have been reported (cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/adverse-events.html, April 20 update).
VAERS is an important safety monitoring program established in 1990 and managed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration. Safety monitoring occurs after a vaccine goes through clinical trials for effectiveness and an extensive benefit-risk analysis, and obtains either a FDA traditional approval or Emergency Use Authorization (fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/vaccines/emergency-use-authorization-vaccines-explained). VAERS is designed to gather information from the public and medical professionals on events associated with use of a vaccine, allowing the agencies to investigate reports and determine if a safety intervention is warranted.
The CDC cautions readers (cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/adverse-events.html, April 20 update) against concluding that reports of adverse events associated with use of a COVID vaccine is necessarily caused by the vaccine. They explicitly warn readers: “Reports of death to VAERS following vaccination do not necessarily mean the vaccine caused the death.” They also state: “physicians review each case report of death as soon as notified and the CDC requests medical records to further assess reports.” This process allows doctors to determine whether each death was a result of the vaccine, or due to something else.
In the second sentence after “3,486 reports of death” among people who received a COVID vaccine, the CDC states in bold type: “A review of available clinical information including death certificates, autopsy, and medical records revealed no evidence that vaccination contributed to patient deaths.”
The key to understanding the VAERS reporting is the difference between association and causation, a foundational principle of statistics and science. An association refers only to a co-occurrence between two variables or events. Two events can be associated without having a cause-effect relationship. For example, as sales of ice cream increase so do sales of sunglasses. But ice cream sales don’t cause people to buy sunglasses or vice versa; hot weather is the cause. Causation, also known as a cause-effect relationship, requires scientific evidence that one variable or event is wholly or partially responsible for the other.
Numerous questions must be addressed to establish a cause-effect relationship between a vaccine and a serious adverse event. In addition to the review of each case report, experts evaluate VAERS data with a battery of epidemiological and statistical tests to determine if a cause-effect relationship exists.
For example, one question and test is whether a particular serious adverse event in the vaccinated population is statistically higher than in the corresponding non-vaccinated population; if not, then causation is refuted. If causation is refuted in nearly all questions, the vaccine is not responsible for the serious adverse event even though an association existed.
Can the CDC and FDA reach a different conclusion about COVID vaccines in the future? Yes, they can and will if a cause-effect relationship is established. When preliminary analysis suggests a possible cause-effect relationship, a pause on use of a vaccine can be implemented prior to a conclusion being reached.
Different people perceive risk differently, but quantifying the risks provides important perspective. Assume for a moment there were 10 U.S. deaths caused by COVID vaccines. As of April 24, 225 million doses have been administered in the U.S., fully vaccinating 93 million people (CDC data at npr.org/sections/health-shots/2021/01/28/960901166/how-is-the-covid-19-vaccination-campaign-going-in-your-state). Thus, the fatality rate for fully vaccinated people would be 0.011 per 100,000.
Oregon’s COVID fatality rates per 100,000 people in the 30-39, 50-59 and 70-79 age groups are, respectively, 3.4, 30 and 174 (page 19 in oregon.gov/oha/covid19/Documents/DataReports/Weekly-Data-COVID-19-Report.pdf April 21 report, censusreporter.org/profiles/04000US41-oregon/). While Wallowa County’s COVID case rate is about half that of Oregon’s, the county’s COVID fatality rate (71 per 100,000) is similar to Oregon’s (59 per 100,000) (public.tableau.com/profile/oregon.health.authority.covid.19#!/vizhome/OregonCOVID-19TestingandOutcomesbyCounty-SummaryTable/CasesandTestingbyCountySummaryTable, census.gov/quickfacts/fact/table/wallowacountyoregon/PST045219).
The comparison reveals an Oregonian’s and Wallowa County resident’s risk of death from COVID would be approximately 315, 2,770, and 16,200 times higher – respectively for the average individual in the 30-39, 50-59 and 70-79 age groups — than the risk of death caused by COVID vaccines. And remember these values are based on a hypothetical — not actual — 10 deaths caused by COVID vaccines.
The occurrence rate for anaphylaxis is similar: approximately 2-5 people per million vaccinated in the U.S., equivalent to 0.2 to 0.5 per 100,000 (cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/adverse-events.html, April 20 update).
Moral and religious beliefs about vaccines are important to many people. After reading up on the topic to include authoritative medical sources (for example, nebraskamed.com/COVID/you-asked-we-answered-do-the-covid-19-vaccines-contain-aborted-fetal-cells) consider having a personal conversation with your faith leader.
Risk is a fact of life. Mathematical analysis of data can help us make decisions to better manage risk and reduce the chance of harm to ourselves and others. Current data show the risk of death or serious illness from contracting COVID-19 is far greater than the risk of death or serious illness from vaccination.
As always, your local doctor or professional health care provider is available to discuss your and your family’s specific COVID risk factors and answer other COVID-related medical questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.