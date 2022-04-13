So how’s our democracy fairing these days? Well, democracy’s a troubling system to some because of its fundamental fairness — let all legal voters vote; accurately count the votes cast; and then truthfully announce who received the most votes. In other words, our preferred candidates can’t win every election, right?
But you really could win every election, right? All you have to do is put the fix in at the state and local level, by selectively creating obstacles to voting for the opposing party’s voters, and by putting corruptly biased Republicans in charge of vote counting. Then you could win every time, right? Even when you really lost (like by, say, over 7 million votes, as in the last presidential election).
That is the game plan Republican-controlled states have followed since the last election: placing Republicans willing to declare all Republican candidates the winners, regardless of the vote totals, in key state and local election positions; severely restricting voting by mail; eliminating same-day voter registration; reducing or eliminating voting drop boxes in Democratic strongholds; and making already too-long voting lines in those same areas even more difficult to navigate, by criminalizing the giving of water and food to those waiting in these too-long lines. So please remember, boys and girls: Don’t help a person who has fainted or is otherwise struggling. If you’re in Republican America, you could wind up in jail.
If you claim to be an American patriot, and claim to support the principles of freedom and justice for all upon which our country was founded, what does your continuing support of the party and individual championing such anti-democracy efforts teach your children and grandchildren? One likely lesson: “Remember, boys and girls: if you can’t win fair and square, then cheat. Cheat creatively and often.”
The recent bans of certain books, and of the teaching of certain truthful history, are just more examples of such cheating. Sure, the First Amendment guarantees a free marketplace of competing ideas in the United States. But if your political opponents effectively use books and true history to win the battle of ideas in that American marketplace, boys and girls, better violate our treasured First Amendment by banning the ideas and true history your opponents effectively employ. (If you’re wondering how to best ban books and truth, look to Putin’s Russia and Hitler’s Nazi Germany.)
And, by the way, how dare public school teachers teach the true history of slavery and discrimination in the U.S.! That could end up making our children feel compassion and empathy for minority groups, and even feel badly about egregious past wrongs. Sure don’t want that! (Guess I’ve been wrong to think that compassion and empathy are essential Christian values.) Don’t repeat my mistake, boys and girls. Legislating ignorance may violate the First Amendment and traditional Christian values, but it’s clearly worth a few unconstitutional and immoral acts to provide the bliss of ignorance to future Republicans.
As I struggle to hold onto optimism about our country’s future, I see far too many among our future generations raised to favor political intolerance, reliance upon lies, and anger too extreme to permit rational thought. Today’s Republicans, please know this: Until you speak out against such affronts to democracy and truth orchestrated by today’s Republican Party and its leader, your silence and votes aid and abet the Republican Party’s continuing attacks on our democracy. And your children and grandchildren will eventually come to know this about you (if they haven’t realized it already).
Hesitant to speak out now in favor of the principles upon which this country was founded, and against today’s Republican Party’s continuing attacks on our democracy? Well, then picture your most beloved child or grandchild hesitatingly approaching you to ask why you no longer believe in freedom, equality and justice for all, and no longer believe in the importance of truth and loving your neighbor. Because sometimes only the wise and innocent words of a beloved child can open a closed mind.
