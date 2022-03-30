Two pieces in the March 16 Chieftain intrigued me: one by a reporter for the EO Media Group, with the somewhat misleading headline “Gas Prices soar as Russian Invasion in Ukraine continues;” and the other Rich Wandschneider’s excellent column titled “Six-dollar gas and the war in Ukraine.”
In the first, a woman from Moses Lake, Washington, was interviewed at an Island City diesel fuel station by the EO Media reporter, asking her about the price of diesel. “It’s a bad deal, and I don’t think it would be this way if Trump would’ve stayed in.” Setting aside the unlikelihood of NATO and the EU nations standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the U.S. against Vladimir Putin’s invasion, which Trump described as “genius” and “savvy,” most people who agree with that Washington driver probably didn’t bother to read the rest of the article, that quite clearly showed there’s far more to the high prices of gas and diesel than Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
On CBS Sunday Morning, David Pogue interviewed two experts who gave a crash course in “Economics 101 — Supply and Demand.” In a nutshell: Fuel use (demand) dropped precipitously in 2020 when COVID hit, the lockdowns began and travel stopped. Oilfield workers no longer came to work because of the drop in travel and rigs were shut down (supply). With the end of COVID lockdowns, people have more money to spend and are eager to begin traveling again (demand). The petroleum industry began ramping up supply, but demand was spiking all over the globe. Meantime, Russia invaded Ukraine and most of the NATO and EU nations stopped ordering Russian oil. As Jason Bordoff, a Global Energy Policy specialist at Columbia University, described it, “the global market was hit with a ‘double whammy’ — first the pandemic, and then the invasion of Ukraine. ... There was less oil in the global bathtub of oil.” The U.S. gets (according to Bordoff) only about 3% of its oil from Russia (the EO Media article put it at 8%); other nations get much more of their oil from Russia than does the U.S. so those nations had to find other sources.
When asked if President Biden should be blamed, Bordoff described it this way: The president is “a small cog in a big wheel. The president may try to steer one wheel of an 18-wheeler, but he can’t steer it alone. The market is the predominant control.” Nor should gas station owners be blamed. Patrick DeHaan, chief analyst with “Gas Buddy” (helps people locate the cheapest gas in their area), says there are very few, if any, incidents of price gouging. The price at the pump is set by the price of oil on the global market. Recently, China went into full lockdown again due to a spike in the latest COVID variant, and oil prices on the global market dropped 30%, Bordoff said.
I hope that everyone read Rich Wandschneider’s column. It is a great history lesson, and a lesson in patriotism, akin to the economics lesson described above. He imagines being Biden’s speechwriter. “Vladimir Putin is the darkest thing that has happened to Russia and neighboring countries since Hitler’s siege of Leningrad and Stalin’s wholesale killings and relocations of real and perceived enemies.” ... “There is an unholy echo in Putin to these ruthless predecessors.” ... “This is the biggest threat to all of us since Hitler and Stalin. Buck up and join the world in putting down this international menace. Put a button on your chest and pay $6 for your gas. We’re all in this together.”
My son, husband and I are with the 63% of Americans who say they are willing to pay more at the pump. As Rich describes it:
“...yes, a few people will be hurt. Give them gas coupons, a practice we developed in WWII and Safeway uses now.”
Thank you, Rich, for your column.
