I have long admired my grandmother for her ability to adapt to change. She was born when man could not fly, and saw men walk on the moon. She was born when the thought of minorities being treated equally was mostly just an ideal. She went to college despite condemnation by her father for “taking a man’s spot.” And she was smart enough to later run the family business but only credit her husband for its success.
Today, we have experienced no shortage of significant changes. Same-sex couples have gone from being openly condemned, shunned and assaulted to having the right to marry. Women have gone from being second-class citizens to citizens free to speak their minds and act on their own convictions. Immigrants, who like our own ancestors came to the United States for opportunities denied them in their homelands, have gone from welcomed additions to our great melting pot, to individuals hated as living reminders of how unfair advantages to being white may diminish. And United States citizens with skin colors other than white have gone from experiencing overt hatred and discrimination in all aspects of life, to realistically hoping that the youngest Americans today will fashion a truly grand society that mirrors the principles of equality, justice and mutual respect upon which our country was founded.
Such significant societal changes predictably discomfort some of us. Voicing discontentment is a fundamental constitutional right. But when it devolves into hatred and acts of violence against these “others,” an indelible line has sadly been crossed. Such haters arrogantly rely upon lies shouted from the rafters by Fox, Newsmax and OANN, and in internet echo-chambers. Numerous truths disprove their beliefs, so they religiously ignore those truths and arrogantly revel in their lifelong certainty in demonstrably false convictions. And their church leaders remain largely silent about these sins within their flock.
These crossed lines are not new creations. One was drawn over 2,000 years ago by the Bible, in demands that we love our neighbors as ourselves. Another was drawn over 200 years ago in our Declaration of Independence, which declares that all men are created equal, with each endowed the inalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Wise people do not ignore, much less loudly and arrogantly violate, the greatest wisdoms born from centuries of human thought and experience.
Sadly, these are not the worst circumstances created by conservative politicians and “news” stations that pursue personal power and profit through lies. In the coming months a former president and his attorneys, who dreamt up criminal schemes to keep this loser in power and then executed these schemes, will be indicted on criminal charges. And some of you will scream in outrage as a man who cares far more about himself and his wealth than about you and his country is charged with felonies that overwhelming evidence shows he willingly committed.
Violent attacks upon our Capitol to disrupt Congress, hang our vice president and enact a coup will always be criminal. Those who conspire to overthrow a fair election based on false claims of election fraud, false slates of “alternative” state electors, and recorded appeals to the Georgia secretary of state to commit criminal election fraud, are not only criminals but traitors. It is impossible to still support the former president and remain a patriotic supporter of our Constitution. Impossible. It is far more accurate to call such people traitors to our Constitution and country than patriots.
News flash: Neither political party is worthy of sainthood. Next time you want to deify a politician, perhaps you should first make sure he possesses personal honor, respects the truth and lacks a forked tongue. That he cares far more about you and our country than himself. And that he’s not capable of historic criminal violations of his oath of office.
Carl Kiss is a mostly retired lawyer. He lives in Enterprise.
