I have long admired my grandmother for her ability to adapt to change. She was born when man could not fly, and saw men walk on the moon. She was born when the thought of minorities being treated equally was mostly just an ideal. She went to college despite condemnation by her father for “taking a man’s spot.” And she was smart enough to later run the family business but only credit her husband for its success.

Today, we have experienced no shortage of significant changes. Same-sex couples have gone from being openly condemned, shunned and assaulted to having the right to marry. Women have gone from being second-class citizens to citizens free to speak their minds and act on their own convictions. Immigrants, who like our own ancestors came to the United States for opportunities denied them in their homelands, have gone from welcomed additions to our great melting pot, to individuals hated as living reminders of how unfair advantages to being white may diminish. And United States citizens with skin colors other than white have gone from experiencing overt hatred and discrimination in all aspects of life, to realistically hoping that the youngest Americans today will fashion a truly grand society that mirrors the principles of equality, justice and mutual respect upon which our country was founded.

Carl Kiss is a mostly retired lawyer. He lives in Enterprise.

