Two recent news stories highlight serious concerns about the survival of our democracy.

The Republican attorney general’s office in Arizona has confirmed spending 10,000 hours investigating claims of election fraud in the last presidential election. It concluded each such claim was unsupported by evidence and therefore false. But because Arizona Republicans won’t fairly consider the AG’s truthful findings, he continues publicly supporting the very same election fraud lies he proved false. Why? Because he values power and winning elections more than truth.

Carl Kiss is a mostly retired lawyer who lives in Enterprise.

