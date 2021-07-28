Some good news for the world we live in and the state and county we call home.
Recently, Senate Bill 582A: Plastic Pollution and Recycling Modernization Act passed the Oregon Senate! The Recycling Modernization Act will overhaul Oregon’s outdated recycling system by building on local community programs and leveraging the resources of producers to create an innovative system that works for everyone in the state.
The following are some key elements of the bill:
• Responsibility is shared and scaled by bringing packaging producers into Oregon’s recycling system to cover the cost of improvements. Cost to producers will be scaled based on what materials they use and how much they sell in Oregon. This will put responsibility on producers to create packaging that is actually recyclable.
• Increase access to recycling by providing or increasing recycling services to people who did not previously have them, such as rural areas. This will provide additional resources for counties like ours to expand and improve our recycling services.
• Prevents plastic pollution by ensuring collected material is actually recycled and addresses plastic trash that pollutes oceans, rivers and communities.
• One list for the entire state of what can be recycled will eliminate confusion and will create efficiencies in recycling operations across the state.
• Incentivize innovation as producer fees will be higher for nonrecyclable products and those creating more environmental pollution. This helps continue to put pressure on the packaging producers to provide recyclable products.
• Accountability to actual outcomes will be achieved by Department of Environmental Quality permitting and auditing recycling processors and a governor-appointed advisory council who will review statewide producer programs, the statewide collection list and educational resources.
This is wonderful news for the health of our air, water, land and lives and will help set the stage for similar statewide initiatives around the country, (many other states already have, or are in the process of enacting similar legislation).
You can gather more information on this new initiative at: www.ordeq.org/sb582.com, and the actual implementation details will be posted there when available.
On a slightly different reduce, reuse, recycle topic, one of the county’s long-time residents contacted me and asked if I would share some slightly different, but critically important, action points that pertain to the heat, dryness and fire we are experiencing.
We all feel and see the real impact of the wildfires that are embracing where we live. One of the reasons for those fires is how hot and dry it is, and one of the things that is impact by the heat and dryness is our water supply, (just look at the level of the lake, our rivers and streams).
With that in mind, here are a few things that were shared with me that we each can do to help lessen the amount of water we use:
• Wash dishes in a tub, then use that water on plants, gardens, etc.
• Flush the toilet less often.
• Fix leaky faucets, (inside and outside your house). A single leaky faucet wastes more than 100 gallons of water per year.
• Be conscious/smart about how we water our gardens.
• Invest in low-flow shower and faucet heads, (these are relatively inexpensive and easy to install).
• When it does rain, capture that rainwater for another use, (we installed a 250-gallon tank under our barn’s downspout to collect rainwater to fill our horses’ water tank).
Thank you for all your help in the small things we each can do, to make a collective big difference. If you have other ideas, topics, concerns please feel free to email the Friends of Wallowa County Recycling at www.wallowacountyrecycling@gmail.com.
