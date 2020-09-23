Reducing, reusing and then recycling are simple, thoughtful steps we can each take to lessen the impact the waste we generate has on the world we live in.
We in America currently produce more waste per day than any other country, and the amount we generate has increased annually. That is one statistic we would rather not be No. 1 at.
One recycling task force member continues to remind us, there is no away. The waste we generate does not disappear, it is either recycled or it is moved to a place where we may no longer see it, but it is still there. As a community, we have the opportunity to dramatically lessen the amount of waste we generate, and then ensure that the waste we do generate is recycled, reused or disposed of in the most responsible ways possible.
With this in mind, here are a few easy ideas for how we can each reduce, reuse and recycle a bit more. Let’s start with a couple of ideas for reducing.
• Avoid purchasing items in nonrecyclable plastics. Look at recycle center signs to see what can be accepted right now. Email wallowacountyrecycling@gmail.com with questions.
• Make your own yogurt. Yogurt comes in a nonrecyclable No. 5 container. Here is a simple recipe that my family loves www.cooking.nytimes.com/recipes/1017991-creamy-homemade-yogurt.
• Only buy butter that is not in a plastic container.
• Avoid straw use or get a reusable straw.
• Get a reusable water bottle and break the habit of buying bottled water.
• Buy in bulk whenever possible.
• Skip the plastic produce bags at the grocery store, just put the produce in your cart and wash when you get home.
• If you order from Amazon, contact them and ask for no plastic shipping.
Now let’s consider reusing.
• Use empty glass jars from salsa, pickles for storage. Plastic storage containers are not recyclable, and have been known to leach toxins into the food stored in them.
• Use newspaper rather than nonrecyclable wrapping paper or reuse gift wrap.
• If you buy bread/rolls in a plastic bag, save the bag for food storage.
• Remember to bring used clothes, shoes, kitchen supplies that are in good condition, to Soroptomist or your local ReSale shop.
• Resell or give away items of value you no longer use on Wallowa County Classifieds on Facebook.
The third “R” is recycling, and that’s what the task force is all about.
• For a detailed list of what can be recycled go to: https://co.wallowa.or.us/public-works/solid-waste/recycle-center/
• Please take all lids off your plastic bottles and throw them away at home.
• Review the sign at the plastic drop off point to deposit only what we can currently accept. Clamshells are not accepted.
• All cans, bottles, peanut butter containers must be clean.
• Review the signs each time you drop things off at the recycle center. This is to make sure you are putting the right material in the right place. For example, no brown paper bags in the mixed paper area, the brown paper bags go in the cardboard area.
• No styrofoam or any other type of plastic packaging in the cardboard you drop off.
Thank you for recycling everything that is currently accepted, including glass, tin and aluminum; becoming an active reducer; and for finding ways to reuse as much as you possibly can. Please remember to teach and encourage your friends and family to do the same.
I would also like everyone to know that the county and the recycling task force are working hard to ensure that all of our recyclables are being handled properly and are actually being recycled. We invite you to ask questions and/or volunteer to be a part of this meaningful endeavor by emailing us at wallowacountyrecycling@gmail.com.
