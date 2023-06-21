My parents were farmers on Prairie Creek from the 1940s through the 1990s and my mother in particular grew up in a hard-scrabble farming environment on Catherine Creek near Elgin. There is a 1920s black-and-white photo of my mother’s family at a work picnic in the forest and everyone is somber except my mother, who has a child’s optimistic smile.

Farming was always unpredictable given that the natural world is indifferent to human aspirations, and yet, worrying about nature’s next move did not change the results. Farmers in that period were generally fatalists, accepting whatever nature dished out. Fatalism is accepting that there are forces beyond one’s control, such as the summer hailstorm ruining the unripe wheat crop; wringing one’s hands is not going to alter the outcome (insurance might help a bit, but it might not hail for 10 years).

Roger Hockett grew up in Wallowa County and is retired in Newcastle, Wa. He is a veteran and spent a life designing, crafting, and manufacturing furniture.

