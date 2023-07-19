As a young boy riding old Diamond near Downey Lake on The Divide, I would sometimes daydream about a Nez Perce party coming over the ridgetop, bareback on their multispotted horses and their feathered hunting gear. A thrilling mental image for a young adventurer.

My family “owned” that area of The Divide but of course the Nez Perce would have laughed at that, telling me man can not own the land, the land is unto itself.

———

Roger Hockett grew up in Wallowa County and is retired in Newcastle, Washington. He is a veteran and spent a life designing, crafting, and manufacturing furniture.

