My mother on Prairie Creek never wasted anything, except lawnmowers; they ended up in the old bunkhouse when they no longer behaved and there must have been six or seven in there when she stopped mowing the lawn at age 90.

Table scraps went to the hogs; paper and cardboard (what little there was) went to the burn barrel; and there was little metal waste and no plastics at that time. There was no convenience packaging, no throwaway toys or cheap household goods, clothes were worn and then patched and worn some more, and finally became rags for work.

Roger Hockett grew up in Wallowa County and is retired in Newcastle, Washington. He is a veteran and spent a life designing, crafting, and manufacturing furniture.

