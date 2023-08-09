In my youth there were many tragedies that occurred in Wallowa County, somewhat surprising for an isolated, sparsely populated, rural area. I knew many of the affected adults through my parents or was in school with their children.

I will never forget the day in second grade at Joseph Elementary (now the Forest Service office) when the principal came into our room with a sad, grave face and removed the little girl sitting a few desks away. Her father had just been killed in a logging accident.

Roger Hockett grew up in Wallowa County and is retired in Newcastle, Washington. He is a veteran and spent a life designing, crafting, and manufacturing furniture.

