The Nez Perce Tribe noted the article on U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley’s tour of the proposed reconstruction of Wallowa Lake Dam. We were pleased that fish passage was on the senator’s mind as a required part of reconstruction. It is certainly on ours.

Most of Northeast Oregon, and all of Wallowa County, is the homeland of the Nez Perce Tribe and our people, Nimiipuu. In our Treaty of June 11, 1855 with the United States, we reserved rights exercised since time immemorial, including the right to take fish at all usual and accustomed places, and rights of hunting, gathering, and pasturing animals on all open and unclaimed lands. The tribe’s reserved rights are continually exercised by members to this day.

Shannon F. Wheeler is the chairman of the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee.

