Unimaginable shades of green, touches of dark plum, russet reds scattered here and there gently reminds the golfer that it is autumn at Alpine Meadows Golf Course.
A less subtle reminder of the season’s change is the brisk chill in the air along with frosty mornings that go with fall’s magnificent colors.
There’s no prettier place to be than the golf course on a warm October afternoon, but it can be a bit miserable when there’s a cold breeze blowing and temps dip — that is, unless you remember to tuck away a hoodie, a coat and a blanket in the cart for such rare moments.
With fall, the AMGC season officially ended Oct. 15, but it doesn’t mean that you can’t continue to golf. What it does mean is the clubhouse is closed and the course is not maintained. Rental carts, tee markers and yardage signs are stored away. In other words, no amenities.
Nonmembers play on your honor. Deposit green fees in box at clubhouse door.
Bill Williams, board president, says, “Alpine Meadows Golf Course has had a very successful year. In addition to our regular members playing golf, there were also many golfers from outside of the county who either discovered our little gem or came back for more rounds. Our course Manager JD Hagan and his crew worked very hard to keep the fairways and greens in pristine condition.
“Our clubhouse Manager Douglas McKinnis and his crew put in many hours making sure that golf carts were available and scheduling tee times. Brandy Bronson was in charge of the kitchen and dining room and served great meals on Thursdays. We hope to expand that next year.
“Board members Mike Harshfield and Brian Rahn have finished their terms and we thank them for their service. Allison Cornett also served her last year on the board.
“New board members elected for the next three years are Amy Wellens and Brad Stephens. The will join John Lawrence, Chad Conrad, Ryan Collins, Tanner Shelton and Bill Williams as members.
“Projects for next year include driving range improvements and two bridge replacements. We are also looking to replace our 13-year-old golf carts.
“Finally a big thank you to our local businesses and individuals who have supported us financially.”
The course will reopen April 15, 2022.
Rochelle Danielson of Enterprise loves the game of golf and has golfed for many years at Alpine Meadows.
