“In all the years Alpine Meadows lady golfers has hosted the Gayle Beck Ladies Invitational I’ve not seen this large of a turnout,” said Carol Marr, as she welcomed local members and guests who had traveled to Enterprise from Baker, Union, La Grande and Lewiston, Idaho.
It was a surprise, indeed, to local club members as it had only been two months earlier that they deliberated whether to host an August tournament because of past participation, and also a diminishing local group membership.
“Looking back at the successful event we made a right decision,” said President, Rochelle Danielson. “The high energy level shown among the gals projected a feeling that everyone was ready to break out, breathe fresh air, lighten up and freely mingle after a year of caution, fear, masks and mixed messages.”
Play on Tuesday, Aug. 10 began with blessed warm, but not miserably warm, weather. Thirty-two gals teamed in threes and fours took to the fairways for 4½ to 5 hours in scramble play. After 18 holes of crazy, challenging golf, the groups gathered at clubhouse for a luncheon set in a colorful Southwest theme chaired by Donna McCadden and Judy Ables, with Chef Belinda Kunz serving salads. Winners reaped golf balls and dollars, and losers drank lemonade and lamented missed putts.
WINNERS – 1st Low Gross: Cally Goss, Beccy Kramer, Tana Sanchez, Cheri Lamb. 1st Low Net: Sandy Hudson, Dana Endicott, Michelle Homan. 2nd Low Net: Julie Earp, Linda Taylor, Tammy Crawford. Highest scoring team: DeAnna Grim, Mary Kerns, Carol Marr, Karen Coppin. Closest to the Pin: Flight 1, Carol Marr, 14 inches. Flight 2, Panky Hauxwell, 29 feet, 9 inchers. Closest to Line: Flight 1, Carol Marr. Flight 2, Karen Coppin. Longest Drive: Flight 1, Deb Koopman. Flight 2, Nancy Holub. Long Putt: Flight 1, Sandy Southard. Flight 2, Beth Hough.
Winners: Elks Tournament held in mid-July.
1st Flight: LOW GROSS – 1st, 2nd, and 3rd, Mike Walker, Kyle Crawford, Dakota Hull. LOW NET – 1st, 2nd tie, and 3rd, Josh Harmon, Tim Gilbert, Randy Anderson.
2nd Flight: LOW GROSS – 1st, 2nd, 3rd, Dale Johnson, Chad Conrad, Michael Walborn. LOW NET – 1st, 2nd, 3rd, Brandon Nobels, Lucas Stangel, Patrick Lynn.
SOLE SURVIVOR: 1st - Nick Januzzi/Terry Lamb. 2nd, Dale Johnson/Kyle Crawford.
Closest to the Pin: Mel Jackson, Mike Walker, Mike Reynolds, Dale Johnson. Long Drive: 1st Flight, Kyle Crawford. 2nd Flight, Jerry Hook. Ladies: Lacy Weber. Straightest Drive, Terry Lamb.
