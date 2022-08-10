Alpine Meadows Golf Course hosted two annual tournaments within this past three weeks. The Elks took place on the weekend of July 23-24, and the Gail Beck Ladies Invitational on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
“We had a good turnout. The course had teams starting on all nine tee boxes. Because it was not a crowded field, play flowed nicely,” Chad Conrad, chairman of the Elks Tourney, said. “The sole survivor was quite suspenseful and fun to watch.”
Marvin Gibbs and Mike Turner were the top winners, while Dakota Hull and Terry Lamb took second place and Jerry Hook and Mel Jackson finished third.
Two-day score winners in the men’s first flight gross were Tim Gilbert with a 152 and Mel Jackson with a 154. On the net side, Terry Lamb carded a 146 to edge out Chad Stangel with a 147.
In the men’s second flight gross, Dick Anderson finished with a 162 and Mike Walborn finished with a 176. On the net, Dave Griffith posted a 136 and Tristin Beck carded a 148.
In the ladies flight gross, Kayla Hull had a 200 and on the net side, Cindy Griffith finished with a 212.
Carol Marr chaired the Gail Beck tournament again this year.
Gals from Baker, La Grande, Clarkston, Washington, and Lewiston, Idaho, traveled to Enterprise to join in the scramble. Praise to the brave souls who made their first trip across the Rattlesnake and Buford grades.
“The ladies came to have some fun, compete for money, golf balls and prizes. Some golfers came a day early to visit Wallowa Lake, ride the gondola and shop the shops,” Marr said. “Out on the course newcomers to Alpine Meadows raved about the marvelous view of the Wallowas. That’s a winner in itself.”
Helping to make the tournament a fun-filled success, Belinda Kunz gets high marks for her salads and sandwiches, and kudos to Karen Coppin and daughter, Julie Jones, and Ernestine Kilgore for managing the hors d’oeuvres at the turn, and also giving the chef a hand at the luncheon. Never to forget, a thanks to Cindy Parks for table decor and contribution of a large share of the raffle prizes.
First-low gross was Colleen Schilling, Carol Marr and Rochelle Danielson with a 67. Second-low gross was Cally Goss, Beth Hough, Connie Lough and Panky Hauxwell with a 68. Third-low gross was Kim Thiel, Les Hendrick, Virginia Harting and Cindy Griffith with a 69. Wendy McCullough, Lil Harshfield and Sandy Gordon mastered a 75.
Closest to the pin winners were Tana Sanchez and Teresa Wolf. Kim Thiel and Lil Harshfield won the long drive and Carol Franks and Cindy Griffith won the closest to the line competition. Kim Thiel and Carol Marr won the long putt.
———
Rochelle Danielson of Enterprise loves the game of golf and has golfed for many years at Alpine Meadows.
