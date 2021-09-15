Alpine Meadows Golf Course swarmed with golfers over the Labor Day weekend — a weekend that proved “perfect weather friendly” to Rat Race couples.
The turnout of 94 golfers was the largest participation in the tournament’s history. On a nine-hole golf course, that’s a lot of people, but with an experienced committee, AMGC personnel, JD Hagan and greens crew and many on-the-spot volunteers, the tourney was a huge success.
The 2021 First Low Gross Coveted Awards in the three flights went to: Cats — Chris/Carla Greenough of La Grande, with a score of 148 for the two-day tournament. Rats — Lloyd/Nita Baker, also of La Grande, 168. Cheese — Tristen Beck/Desiree Nash of Enterprise, 179.
First Low Net Awards in three flights went to: Cats — Larry and Kathy Mauer, 132. Rats — Craig and Terri Smith, 142. Cheese — Terry Hughes and Kim Hulse, 144.
The tournament paid three places in each category.
Sole Survivor Winner, a five-hole competition: First, Craig and Terri Smith. Second, Gary and Karen Graybeal. Third, Scott and Carol Franks. This was a good golf match to observe. On the No. 5 green, and deciding hole, Smiths and Graybeals tied, but because this was a “net player” year the Smiths had a one stroke advantage.
Saturday Best Ball: First Place Team: Chris/Carla Greenough, Emmitt/Shirley Cornford and Matthew/Paige Twomey. 2nd Place Team: Albin/Chris Presley, Don/Peggy Westfall and Carey Lewis/Lesa Bunten.
Saturday’s Fairway Games Winner: Mens’ Long Drive: Cats — Alan Stephens. Rats — Randy Spear. Cheese — Kevin McCarthy. Womens’ Long Drive: Cats — Cally Goss. Rats — Wendi Schuening. Cheese —–Cami Renteria. Closest to the pin (Saturday): Carla Greenough and Don Westfall. Closest to the pin (Sunday): Ann Smestead and Kari Carter. Accuracy: Men — Mark Herman. Women — Cally Goss. Putting contest: Men — Warren Wilson. Women — Cally Goss. Mini-tournament (Friday, nine-hole): Cats — Alan and Carol Stephens. Rats — Cedric and Kathy Shanks. Cheese — Tristen and Desiree.
Winner for free entry 2022 — Andy and Nancy Muncy.
“A big thanks to Cindy Parks and Bob Williams who solicited gifts from hometown merchants, and were able to get a hold of some golf pros to donate prizes for our raffle, such as a left-hand putter from Phil Mickelson — just kidding,” said Carol Marr. “Also we want to thank Bill Williams, Chuck Haines, Mike/Kathy Reynolds, Rochelle Danielson and several volunteer golfers who helped make the tournament so successful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.