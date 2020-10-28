Alpine Meadows Golf Course officially ended its season Oct. 15, but its closure means only that the clubhouse is shut down, the greens crew has gone fishing and rental carts are stored away. It doesn’t mean the course, itself, is closed. You can still golf.
Several of Wallowa County’s hardy golfers continue to play until the snow flies — they don’t let the absence of certain amenities such as tee box markers, or Rahn’s portable bathroom rentals stop them.
Chuck Haines, who is not only an avid player, but a long-time AMGC volunteer, is one of the hardiest.
“It takes time to wean yourself off golf,” he says. “I continue to play in the fall until the weather gets bad and winter prevails. Eventually I adjust, substitute home projects to pass the time, but (in the) spring I’m again anxious for another season of golf.”
During the summer season Tuesdays at AMGC has always been designated Ladies Day. Near the end of September — unlike the men — it seems easier for women to put away their clubs and pursue warmer interests. Then again, there is always the exception.
AMGC member Donna McCadden, wanting to squeeze in a late-October game, called me.
“It’s Tuesday, let’s go play some golf. It’s balmy out,” she says.
“No, it’s brisk out there,” I say.
“Be a sport,” she says.
Mid-morning found us, goosebumps and all, teeing off No. 1.
It proved to be an enjoyable nine holes which included finding golf balls hidden in the leaf-strewn fairway, red-raking a putting path on No. 7 green, and hitting shots over (instead of in) the creek ... all of this while breathing in the crisp, clean air of fall. Delightful.
For those golfers who are having end-of-the-season blues, there should still be some lovely late-morning and afternoon golf days ahead, maybe up to Thanksgiving. Go play. Be respectful of the course and who knows, you might find a golf ball or two.
Judy Ables, outgoing AMGC president, summed up the season.
“For the 2020 Alpine Meadows golf season, a spring opening sounded ominous,” she said, “but even with all the fear and adversity COVID-19 pandemic inflicted on everyone, the club survived and has been incredibly fortunate thanks to the wonderful support of our members, our hard-working staff, our generous volunteers and committed board members.”
