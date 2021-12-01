Editor’s Note: The following is the first installment of a new column we hope to run periodically called Wallowa County Veterans Corner, penned by Jack James. James’ intent is to profile some local veterans to share more of their stories. James starts with a story he knows better than any other — that of him and his wife.
Mission: To highlight some of the veterans who live in Wallowa County and to educate the general public on the service, sacrifice, and sometimes actual fun moments of military service. Support the troops, remember the vets!
Introduction: Jack and Stacey have only lived in Wallowa for one year as of Oct. 3. However, when Stacey was a child, she would spend summers on Sheep Creek with her grandparents (Lawrence and Ilene Potter). Since being married in 2004, they have been visiting Wallowa County annually, regardless of where they are living. Between them, Jack and Stacey have four sons (one serving in the U.S. Army and one in the U.S. Navy).
Jack did a 35-year career in the U.S. Navy as a Navy SEAL. He enlisted in April of 1972 and graduated from Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL Training Class 70 and later on in his career graduated from Explosive Ordnance Disposal School Class 1B-78. He was enlisted for approximately 10 years before gaining a commission as an ensign in 1981. With a 35-year career, it is inappropriate to name all the commands Jack served at and deployments; however — here are a few: SEAL Team 1, SEAL Team 3, SEAL Delivery Vehicle Team 1, Fleet Intelligence Command Pacific, Commander Naval Special Warfare Command and the Very Shallow Water Mine Countermeasures Detachment.
Jack’s last operational deployment was in 2002. While deployed to the country of Qatar, he met Stacey. They were both serving as Individual Augmentees to Special Operations Command Central forward operating headquarters. They deployed later to Afghanistan, kept up a long-distance relationship and were married in Spokane, Washington. Jack retired as a commander (0-5) in July 2007.
Stacey’s 32-year career in the U.S. Air Force was very similar to Jack’s in regards to starting off as enlisted and gaining her degree during her off-duty hours and later a commission. Stacey began her career a weather forecaster, but later switched to counterintelligence. Her last operational deployment was to the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan, in 2008. She retired in July 2011 as a lieutenant colonel (0-5).
Both Jack and Stacey serve as veterans service officers with the Disabled American Veterans organization. Their hearts’ desire is to help veterans navigate the Veterans Administration disability program to receive the benefits they deserve. If you are a veteran or know a veteran who would like help with the disability process, please call Jack at cell number 360-509-2985.
