Mission: To highlight some of the awesome veterans in this county, and as a form of education to the general public and reminder of the service, sacrifice, and sometimes fun of duty in the U.S. Military Services. Wallowa County has approximately 7,000 residents; more than 1,000 of them are veterans. They are your friends, neighbors, workers and co-workers. Please take a moment and get to know them. Remember — “Support the Troops” and remember the veterans.
Ann Gosnell and husband David, Wallowa
A proud “pioneer family” with a history and heritage not only in Wallowa County, but also in the service to their country; the Hayes from Bear Creek, Wallowa.
Ann Gosnell (maiden name Hayes) was born and raised in Wallowa, the Bear Creek area. Her family is a “pioneer family” in this county. Ann started her Army National Guard career in 1986 when she joined the Michigan National Guard. She not only served there but also Fort Jackson, South Carolina; San Antonio, Texas; and Tennessee; where she met and married David, who was also in the National Guard. They met while attending medical school to become medics, which they both did. They have been married for over 30 years now and are very proud of their two daughters.
Ann’s military occupational specialty does not end with being a medic; she was also a trained tanker specializing in sight optics for the main gun, and a cook. So, as a soldier, she could “feed you, shoot you and stop your bleeding.” A person of many talents.
However, it does not end there. Being in the National Guard allows a person to continue in their “civilian life” with other jobs, careers, and education. Ann is a licensed practical nurse, has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and is qualified through the Wounded Warrior program as a mental health crisis counselor. Being in the National Guard gives a person the experience and affords a person the flexible opportunity to do such things.
Then Operation Iraqi Freedom arrived on the Gosnells’ doorstep. Deployment overseas for the Gosnells was with the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, which becomes a Regimental Combat Team from 2004-05. Again, Ann steps up to the plate and volunteers to be a medic with the convoys. These military convoys would leave the somewhat protected forward operations base on missions of their unit called civil affairs, defined as “affairs and operations of the civil population of a territory that are supervised and directed by a friendly occupying power.” OK, so that translates to soldiers on the ground as — administering medicines, building bridges (both physical and relationship), digging wells or other means of providing clean safe water in a desert combat zone, building hospitals and school buildings.
Then, bam! “Your seemly ‘normal’ routine in a combat zone gets turned upside down, sideways, and d*** near kills you!” The date was Oct. 12, 2005, for Ann and her other soldier teammates. Routine convoy, in fact a convoy to show the replacement troops from the 101st Airborne the route and how to maneuver. Boom! Her truck goes over a command-detonated improvised explosive device. Command-detonated means that the enemy can set the explosives off from a safe observation area and get away. However, in this case, the enemy who were staged in a truck did not get away with the deed without paying the ultimate price.
Ann’s injuries were not readily apparent and she was still mobile. Again, she jumped into the chaos to make some calm out of it, administering first aid to the most critically injured soldiers.
What started out to be a short day turned into an all-night affair getting the wounded to advanced medical care, which just happened to be a Navy Medical Aid Station. But any help in a “storm” also attests to the fact that even our ground combat forces are very “joint,” meaning all services are engaged and helping in the war effort.
Not all war stories are full of tragedy. For example, Ann explained that back at the forward operations base was “Lucky” the FOB dog. Soldiers who did not routinely leave the FOB were called “FOBets.” And no one can ever forget “Little Debbie,” the lieutenant who never, ever left his computer gaming (Hey – there is one in every crowd!) The National Guard unit that Ann and David deployed with were from Tennessee, and it quickly got to be known that the “Peacemakers from Tennessee” where there to help and fight. Bam!
Ann’s main role as a medic was not only to provide first aid for wounded/injured soldiers during convoy operations, but also during civil affairs missions she would be the contact with the host nation (Iraq) females and children. “It was always better to have a female work with the females and children.” Building “relationships” was a huge part of the mission. “Trust and respect for others peoples culture goes a long way. And of course, it can get a little up-close, personal, and messy when the little babies pee on you.” (A trial by another type of “fire,” one might say).
Eighteen years after her initial entry into the National Guard, Ann gets out. Supporting other veterans through the Wounded Warrior program and the Veterans of Foreign Wars, along with caring for her elderly father (who is also a veteran), keeps Ann Gosnell plenty busy. Her pioneer family, who first settled in the Bear Creek area of Wallowa, would surely be proud of Ann’s continued service and sacrifice. If you could listen closely down the Bear Creek Valley, you just might hear, “Good job soldier!” And quite frankly, that’s all Ann needs to hear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.