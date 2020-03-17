To the Editor:
Our house insurance bill came the other day. No big deal. It went up again by another $70. Not that big of deal. What is a big deal is to find out that the CEO of this company makes up to 15 million dollars per year in salary, bonuses and stock options. What corporate America is doing to hard working families is not criminal under current laws written by wealthy white men, but is morally wrong. How would this be viewed in God's eyes?
I'll leave it to the reader to look into what party affiliation these and other CEO's, namely from the health care, pharmaceutical and government contracting world are likely to belong to.
Jeff Irish
Enterprise
