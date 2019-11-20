In the article titled Enterprise ATV town hall draws few, (November 13 issue of the Chieftain) the photograph’s caption incorrectly identified Enterprise City Council Member Larry Christman as Bruce Bliven. In the same article, Dennis Burt was incorrectly noted as an Enterprise resident. Mr. Burt has a Joseph address. The Chieftain apologizes for these errors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.