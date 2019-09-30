Wheat harvest:
In the September 25 article, Wheat Harvest Draws to a Close, the Chieftain reported that wheat harvest was completed. In fact, wheat harvest was continuing at the time, and remains incomplete, with the sudden onslaught of unseasonably cold and wet weather creating major problems for many Wallowa County wheat, grain, seed, hay, and other producers.
Editor’s note: Please call errors of fact or omission to our attention by calling 541 462-4567 or emailing editor@wallowa.com and we will publish a correction. The Chieftain apologizes for errors.
