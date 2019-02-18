Over the past week information has come to our attention regarding an issue that we take very seriously. During the coverage of the Joseph vs. Wallowa basketball game on Feb. 8, our reporting contained a very regrettable, yet unintentionally misleading, characterization of the play of one of Wallowa’s players.
A photo cutline used an adjective that, unbeknownst to the reporter, holds a unique and particular meaning within the context of basketball. And in that context, the term carries a particularly negative connotation, the weight of which was not intended by the reporter or anyone here at the Wallowa County Chieftain. To that player, and the entire Wallowa athletic department: we apologize.
Journalism is a trade, the English language is our tool belt. Sometimes we choose the wrong tool, but here we will always work fiercely to hone our craft and correct our errors.
The young people of Wallowa County are not just our pride; they are our future leaders and our hope. Thank you for your understanding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.