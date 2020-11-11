Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 race for the White House on Saturday, Nov. 7, four days after the election.
Whether that indeed is the case come the Jan. 20 inauguration remains to be seen.
The Trump campaign is suing or calling for a recount in several states, most notably ones that were in favor of him late Tuesday before mail-in ballots counted in the days to follow flipped states blue.
Trump is claiming fraud in those states is what changed the count. There have been some whistleblowers who have come out, as well, alleging they saw shady activity.
Whether these claims are legitimate or complete bluster remains to be seen. The Chieftain isn’t going to take a side on the topic unless there is more information provided one way or the other. Our stance here is to make sure the election was secure and fair. And if it is, we as a nation need to accept the outcome and move on. The Chieftain would say the same if the roles were reversed and Biden was alleging fraud by Trump.
Given this will be tied up in the courts for weeks, and factions on both sides already have taken to the streets, what is the best course of action for the country as we wait out these challenges?
1) Remain calm. Protests are, of course, a right protected by the First Amendment. Rioting is not. If you feel a need to, march and rally in support of, or against, the current outcome all you want. Please just be civil and peaceable.
2) Trust the system. If everything has been on the up-and-up, that reality will be shown once the court cases are settled. The case is the same if, in fact, a nefarious plot were hatched.
3) Don’t stare mindlessly at the computer monitor or TV/phone screen. It’s very easy to watch, stress, calculate and try to figure out how things will play out. Many surely did this in the days after the election and were glued to the screen of their choice. The reality is, you aren’t going to change the outcome — or keep it the way it is — by stressing out over what comes out of the legal battles. Do stay informed, of course. But don’t let it consume you.
4) Remain calm, again. When this is finalized, maintain a calm and poise whatever the outcome is. The nation is already immensely frayed. The wrong reaction to how the election turns out could divide us even further. Instead, the healing and binding of wounds is what is needed.
