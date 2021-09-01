Here we go again.
Events are starting to fall by the wayside for the second year in a row in the wake of coronavirus. In just the past two weeks, Juniper Jam, Oregon’s Alpenfest and Hells Canyon Mule Days are among the cancellations. Events at the Josephy Center have been altered, too, as have sporting events. It’s likely more may be on the way.
The cases, as we have written in this publication, are coming at a rate not yet seen in Wallowa County during the pandemic. The month of August alone has been the worst of the pandemic. The Oregon Health Authority’s Aug. 2 report (which would have included any reported cases in the final two days of July and the first of August) had one case, which put the county at 239.
Since then, there have been 166 cases, with single days seeing the count as high as 16.
By comparison’s sake, there were more cases during the month of August 2021 than there were from the time the first case was reported in April 2020 through late-April 2021.
There have also been more since July 19, when the county reported its 200th case, as there had been prior to that day.
Worse is hospitals statewide are being filled to the brim, and COVID-19 is the major reason. Hospitals statewide are more than 90% full, and 1,120 of those patients have COVID-19.
There’s no disputing the numbers.
What has been in dispute since it came out in December has been the COVID-19 vaccine and what people are to do.
This publication has been consistent in its stance that it ultimately is the right of each individual to make that decision — to jab or not jab — and to be well-informed when doing so.
We still stand by those points, and as such, are not fans of mandates that force people with concerns to either get the shot or lose their job. We are glad there are exemptions for those with medical concerns or religious convictions.
But, we would also encourage those who have not yet received a shot to, at the very least, look into it. Even those who, to this point, have been staunchly against it.
When researching, though, don’t just listen blindly to talking heads in the media. Look at the data. Talk to a doctor or nurse. Review what is on the CDC website. Read a medical publication such as the New England Journal of Medicine. Weigh the risks.
Then decide.
This is not a push to say “do it.” We are not here to tell you what to do or to be the mouthpiece of the OHA, beating their drum and pushing everyone to get vaccinated. We are simply saying, given the unprecedented spike and the hospital resources being tapped, it’s worth considering.
