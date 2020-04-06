Dear Editor:
Hello! My name is Saadi L. Allen. I'm nine and I live in Condon, OR. My parents own the Times-Journal newspaper, and we have 32 out of 36 counties in OR, and no-one in Wallowa County subscribes.We really want to get more subscribers, and if you can help get more, we would be very grateful!
Saadi L. Allen
Condon, OR
