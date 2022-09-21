Editor's Note

We have long celebrated states as laboratories of democracy. But many states have begun to apply their experiments to the workings of democracy itself — reassessing who should be able to vote, how their votes should be counted and whether those in power should honor the will of their voters.

Red states are tinkering with way back machines, trying to reset the clock to times when access to the ballot was controlled by those with their hands on the levers of power. Culling voter rolls, limiting voting times and seeking 19th century mechanisms to challenge popular votes are all part of the manipulation of democracy in laboratories run by Republican legislatures.

Tim Nesbitt, a former union leader in Oregon, served as an adviser to Govs. Ted Kulongoski and John Kitzhaber and later helped to design Measure 98 in 2016, which provided extra, targeted funding for Oregon’s high schools. This column originally appeared on the Oregon Capital Chronicle website.

